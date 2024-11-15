Pete Hegseth Nominated as Secretary of Defense by Donald Trump

On November 12, 2024, President-elect Donald Trump announced his nomination of Pete Hegseth to serve as Secretary of Defense. Known for his conservative views and frequent media presence, Hegseth has spent years in both military service and the media, advocating for veterans’ issues and critiquing government policies on national defense. In Trump’s statement, he praised Hegseth as a “warrior for the troops and the country” and highlighted his strong belief in an “America First” approach.

Hegseth, born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has a background that combines military service, conservative activism, and political commentary. A graduate of Princeton University and the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard, Hegseth joined the Army National Guard in 2003 and has since completed multiple deployments, including to Iraq, Afghanistan, and Guantanamo Bay. His service earned him decorations such as two Bronze Stars and a Combat Infantryman’s Badge. During his time in the military, he held roles as an infantry platoon leader and later as a senior counterinsurgency instructor in Kabul.

In addition to his military credentials, Hegseth’s public profile has been shaped by his role as a television commentator and host. He joined Fox News as a contributor in 2014, eventually becoming a co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend. During his time on Fox, Hegseth became a vocal supporter of Trump, often defending the administration’s policies and criticizing the media and Democratic leaders. He has been an outspoken advocate of conservative values, frequently discussing issues related to national security, defense, and veterans’ affairs.

Before his media career, Hegseth was involved in conservative and veteran advocacy circles. He served as the executive director of Vets for Freedom, an organization that advocated for increased troop presence in Iraq and Afghanistan. Later, he became executive director of Concerned Veterans for America, a group funded by the Koch brothers, which pushed for the privatization of the Department of Veterans Affairs. These roles have solidified Hegseth’s reputation as a prominent conservative voice on veterans’ issues.

Throughout his career, Hegseth has been known for his strong opinions and willingness to criticize what he sees as “woke” policies in the military. Reports indicate that, if confirmed, he may prioritize initiatives to “de-woke” the military by removing diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. He has also expressed a desire to bring a meritocratic and accountability-driven approach to military leadership.

The announcement was made in a statement over on X, and reads in full as follows:

STATEMENT FROM PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

“I am honored to announce that I have nominated Pete Hegseth to serve in my Cabinet as The Secretary of Defense. Pete has spent his entire life as a Warrior for the Troops, and for the Country. Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First. With Pete at the helm, America’s enemies are on notice – Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down. Pete is a graduate of Princeton University, and has a Graduate Degree from Harvard University. He is an Army Combat Veteran who did tours in Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan. For his actions on the battlefield, he was decorated with two Bronze Stars, as well as a Combat Infantryman’s Badge. Pete has been a host at FOX News for eight years, where he used that platform to fight for our Military and Veterans. Pete’s recent book, “The War on Warriors,” spent nine weeks on the New York Times best-sellers list, including two weeks at NUMBER ONE. The book reveals the leftwing betrayal of our Warriors, and how we must return our Military to meritocracy, lethality, accountability, and excellence. Pete has also led two Veterans Advocacy organizations, leading the fight for our Warriors, and our great Veterans. Nobody fights harder for the Troops, and Pete will be a courageous and patriotic champion of our “Peace through Strength” policy.”