The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency Unveils 5-Year Strategic Plan

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) has published its 2025-2030 Strategic Plan according to a news release. The plan charts the agency’s path over the next five years as the nation’s premier provider of integrated security services and aligns DCSA to national and Department of Defense (DOD) priorities.

“With a focus on quality and efficiency, we will expand our capabilities and capacity, streamline our processes, integrate cutting-edge technologies, and build greater agility to adapt and scale in times of national need,” said DCSA Director David M. Cattler in his opening letter in the 2025-2030 Strategic Plan.

The 2025-2030 Strategic Plan embodies DCSA’s vision for the future and sets forth three strategic priorities:

Move the agency to full performance and integration in each mission Anticipate and prepare DCSA for the future by equipping the agency to confront an evolving threat landscape in 2040 Raise the level of understanding and recognition of DCSA as the premier provider of integrated security services for the Federal government with external stakeholders

Established in 2019, President Donald Trump directed that DCSA “shall serve as the primary Federal entity for conducing background investigations for the Federal government” and that DCSA should continue to carry out the industrial security, personnel security, insider threat, and other responsibilities assigned to the agency by the Secretary of Defense. Through this executive action, the president set conditions for DCSA to be the principal executor of the nation’s security functions.

This eventually led agency leadership to develop an updated strategic plan for 2025 to 2030. Through the implementation and execution of the updated plan and as the nation’s largest purpose-built security services agency, DCSA will enable the United States to move at the speed and scale required by the shifting demands in the threat landscape.

The strategy builds upon the 2022-2027 Strategic Plan and is underpinned by national and DoD priorities focusing on restoring trust, achieving strength, and reestablishing deterrence. DCSA has aligned immediate actions to each of these priorities to maintain unfaltering high standards, driving a culture of extreme efficiency.

DCSA’s missions – Personnel Security, Industrial Security, Counterintelligence and Insider Threat, and Security Training – will provide quality, integrated, and effective national security for the DOD and United States.

The 2025-2030 Strategic Plan will serve as a roadmap for the agency to aid in the accomplishment of national and DOD priorities while acting on its vision as the premier provider of integrated security services. Read the 2025-2030 Strategic Plan today on dcsa.mil.

The original announcement can be found here.