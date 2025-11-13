spot_img
U.S. Army Overhauls Acquisition System to Accelerate Equipment Procurement and Modernization

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team communicate and observe the battlefield during a live-fire exercise at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif. (Credit: U.S. Army/Spc. Duke Edwards)

The U.S. Army is implementing its largest acquisition reorganization in years, consolidating its weapons procurement structure to accelerate the delivery of equipment to warfighters.

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll announced the overhaul will reduce the current 12 Program Executive Offices (PEOs) and create six new Portfolio Acquisition Executives (PAEs) organized by capability area: Fires, Command and Control (C2), Maneuver Ground, Maneuver Air, Agile Sustainment and Ammunition, and Layered Protection plus CBRN.

Each PAE will be led by a two-star general or civilian equivalent and will consolidate requirements, acquisition, contracting, and testing functions under one reporting chain. The restructuring aims to eliminate bureaucratic delays that Army officials say have slowed modernization efforts.

“We had previously created a system that was wildly risk averse,” Driscoll said, noting the reorganization could accelerate acquisition timelines by 30 to 50 percent.

The Army also is establishing a Pathway for Innovation and Technology (PIT) office to facilitate faster adoption of emerging technologies and help non-traditional vendors access the defense industrial base.

Implementation began in October, though officials acknowledge the transition will require time to fully execute. Personnel will not be required to relocate geographically under the new structure.

The changes align with broader Department of War reform efforts announced by War Secretary Pete Hegseth and follow the Army’s earlier creation of the Transformation and Training Command to streamline requirements processes.

Rethinking the Arctic Threat Landscape

