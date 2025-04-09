U.S. Senate Cybersecurity Subcommittee to Hear Testimony on U.S. Cyber Command

The Subcommittee on Cybersecurity within the United States Senate Committee on Armed Services is set to receive testimony on the U.S. Cyber Command in review of the Defense Authorization Request for Fiscal Year 2026 and the Future Years Defense Program.

Testifying in this hearing will be Lieutenant General William J. Hartman, Acting Commander of the United States Cyber Command, Acting Director of the National Security Agency, and Acting Chief of the Central Security Service.

The hearing is set to take place on Wednesday, April 9, at 3:30 PM ET.

