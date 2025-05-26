To commemorate the 250th anniversaries of the Army, Navy and Marine Corps, the U.S. Postal Service released a set of three new commemorative stamps that recognize each service’s long-standing dedication to defending the nation.

The three stamps, each featuring the name of the military service, the service seal and the inscriptions “250 Years of Service,” “Since 1775,” and “Forever/USA,” were revealed during a ceremony today at Freedom Plaza in Washington.

Jeffery A. Adams, USPS corporate communications vice president and Army veteran, spoke about the importance of service during the event.

“Service isn’t about a uniform. It’s about impact. It’s about showing up. It’s about standing up when it matters the most,” he said. “As we honor 250 years of military service … we also recognize those who are serving right now all over the world and keeping our freedoms alive. I know many of you here are veterans yourselves, and maybe you’re still serving, and for that, we thank you.”

Adams said he hopes the new military-themed commemorative stamps will remind all Americans who use them of the importance of military service.

“[They are] reminders for every American that freedom didn’t come easy, and it doesn’t stay unless we protect it,” he said. “Let these stamps serve as a lasting symbol of courage, of commitment and of country.”

Army Lt. Gen. Gregory J. Brady, Army inspector general, said while the new stamps are a significant commemoration, the Postal Service itself has considerable value to troop morale overall.

“Today’s important commemoration should not close without recognizing the huge morale booster that the Postal Service has been to our military,” he said. “Generations of military personnel serving in foreign lands, deployed — I can attest to this … firsthand — they’ve always cherished those two words when [their] first sergeant is coming in with that big bag. Those two words are ‘mail call!’ [It’s] the high point of their months and years away from home. Mr. Postmaster General, Team USPS, thank you.”

Navy Vice Adm. Michael Boyle, director of the Navy staff, pointed out the unique relationship between the Navy and the Postal Service — considering how many sailors are not on land, but at sea.

“I want to thank the United States Postal Service for honoring this legacy with the release of the Armed Forces 250th Anniversary Forever Stamps,” Boyle said. “I would also like to thank the United States Postal Service for their partnership with the Navy, a partnership that has spanned nearly two-and-a-half centuries. You have well and faithfully delivered mail to ships on the far side of the world, always finding a way to keep people connected. No matter the distance. Letters and care packages from friends and family delivered to our deployed sailors at sea make an immense difference.”

Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Paul J. Rock Jr., director of the Marine Corps staff, told event guests how the relationship between the U.S. military and the Postal Service has enhanced his military service.

“I still have letters that my wife wrote me when I was a young first lieutenant overseas on my first shipboard deployment, and I cherish the pictures that came through the mail from my children the first time I went to war — precious memories made possible by the United States Postal Service ,” Rock said. “That connection remains strong to this day, and I thank the USPS for helping us share this great milestone with all Americans. These stamps will travel around the world and across our nation, carrying with them the message of patriotism, service and unwavering dedication.”

Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps. As forever stamps, these three military-themed stamps can always be used to send a 1-ounce first-class letter, regardless of the current price of first-class postage.

The original announcement can be found here.