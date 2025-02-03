49.5 F
Border Security Expo 2025

Border Security Expo is the largest and longest-standing event of its kind, designed specifically for the border community—policy leaders, operational commanders, procurement officers, on-the-ground agents, local law enforcement, and industry leaders—to exchange ideas, expand networks, and experience new and developing technologies. And this year, you will have even more opportunities to engage in critical discussions with a who’s who in the border security community.

Register and join us April 8-9th, 2025 here.
