ICE to Host Virtual Vendor Engagement Day for IT Acquisitions on August 28

By Homeland Security Today

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Office of Acquisition Management and Office of the Chief Information Officer will host a Virtual Vendor Engagement Day event in support of IT acquisitions.

The Vendor Engagement Day event is designed to promote meaningful exchanges of information to support a greater understanding of ICE’s IT requirements and industry’s capabilities. The event will include briefs of specific requirements listed in the Acquisition Planning Forecast System (APFS) and questions and answers.

This Virtual Vendor Engagement event will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 10:00 AM Eastern Time – 12:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time.

This event will be held virtually via Teams Live.  Join live on the day here

There will not be a registration process for this event. Therefore, REGISTRATION IS NOT REQUIRED

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

