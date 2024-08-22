ICE to Host Virtual Vendor Engagement Day for IT Acquisitions on August 28

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Office of Acquisition Management and Office of the Chief Information Officer will host a Virtual Vendor Engagement Day event in support of IT acquisitions.

The Vendor Engagement Day event is designed to promote meaningful exchanges of information to support a greater understanding of ICE’s IT requirements and industry’s capabilities. The event will include briefs of specific requirements listed in the Acquisition Planning Forecast System (APFS) and questions and answers.

This Virtual Vendor Engagement event will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 10:00 AM Eastern Time – 12:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time.

This event will be held virtually via Teams Live.

This event will be held virtually via Teams Live. Join live on the day here

REGISTRATION IS NOT REQUIRED