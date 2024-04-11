This year’s Human Trafficking and Cyber Investigation Conference is privileged once again to host Jessica Lamb, a figure of resilience and transformation who has channeled her harrowing experiences into a powerful force for good. As the Founder of Atlanta Redemption Ink, Jessica Lamb has spearheaded a unique initiative that bridges the gap between the tattoo industry and survivors of exploitation, effectively offering a new lease on life to those marked by their past.

With a mission that resonates across the nation, ARI has cultivated a vast network of tattoo artists and removal specialists. These professionals extend their services to survivors of commercial exploitation and trafficking, individuals disentangling themselves from gang affiliations, and those on the journey of recovery from self-harm and addiction. Lamb’s own journey, marked by her survival from child exploitation and subsequent involvement in the adult entertainment industry, underpins her 11-year dedication to the anti-trafficking movement. Her personal narrative not only inspires but also brings an authentic perspective to the forefront of this crucial conversation.

Jessica Lamb’s expertise extends to delivering specialized training on Iconography and Tattoo Indicators, equipping various stakeholders with the knowledge to identify and support individuals bearing the physical imprints of their traumatic experiences. Her programs on vetting and collaborating with the tattoo industry, along with elucidating the history of human branding, have enlightened over 9,000 individuals. This diverse audience spans law enforcement officials, legal professionals, educators, medical experts, clergy, and advocates, all united by a common goal of eradicating trafficking and supporting survivors.

Recognition of Jessica’s impactful work has been widespread. In 2021, she was celebrated among Georgia Trends’ 40 under 40, a testament to her influential role in shaping positive change. Further accolades include being honored as the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Social Entrepreneur in Social Empowerment and being listed among the Top 40 Georgia Innovators in 2022. Her efforts have also been spotlighted in the 2023 edition of Georgia Women Making Their Mark, underscoring her significant contributions not just in anti-trafficking circles but also within the tattoo, substance abuse, and mental health communities.

Beyond her leadership at ARI, Jessica Lamb contributes her skills as an Art Therapist, working with Behavioral Health Centers and local safe homes to provide therapeutic support through creative expression. Her return as a speaker at our conference not only highlights the strides made in combating exploitation but also celebrates the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of community and compassion.

Register here: https://lnkd.in/gZTA8vDE

When:

Conference: June 24 – 26, 2024

Skull Games: June 27, 2024

Where:

Springdale, Arkansas