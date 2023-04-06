83.9 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, April 6, 2023
spot_img
Events

Register Now for the Border Security Expo on May 10-11 in El Paso

For 16 years, Border Security Expo has served as the preeminent event for border security and this year won't be any different.

By Homeland Security Today

Nearly 100 years ago in 1924, the U.S. Border Patrol was established by Congress in El Paso, Texas. So on May 10-11 we’re bringing Border Security Expo back to where it all began: El Paso—home to Joint Task Force–North, CBP Special Operations Group including BORTAC and BORSTAR, the DEA’s El Paso Intelligence Center (EPIC), and of course, the thousands of men and women responsible for 1,000 of the 2,000-mile southern border, the CBP El Paso Sector.

Register Now for the Border Security Expo on May 10-11 in El Paso Homeland Security TodayWe’re diving deeper and delivering even more opportunities to exchange ideas, expand networks, and experience innovations. In addition to plenary panels with high-ranking policy leaders, you’ll also get to focus on your most pressing issues in smaller, tightly-focused breakout sessions. And, of course, there’s our fast-growing exhibit hall and our numerous networking events to keep you engaged.

For 16 years, Border Security Expo has served as the preeminent event for border security and this year won’t be any different. We are committed to bringing the best of border security together—subject matter experts, next-level solutions, and practical applications—to keep the community educated, informed, and in front of tomorrow’s threats.

Register and learn more

Previous articleUSS Farragut, Coast Guard Offload More Than $69 Million in Illegal Narcotics
Next articleCoast Guard Calls on Workforce to Help Task Force Transform Talent Management
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals