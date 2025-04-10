Upcoming Virtual Career Expo Connecting Former Feds to State and Local Opportunities

The Partnership for Public Service is hosting a nationwide public service career expo for former federal employees. The event is free for all attendees and will be held virtually on the Radancy platform on Thursday, May 15 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. EDT.

The expo is open to any former federal employee looking to continue their public service at the state or local level. Attendees can connect directly with agency representatives in virtual booths, browse open roles, share their resumes, and participate in career development webinars. Opportunities are available for all experience levels—from early career professionals to former senior executives.

Employers from state and local agencies can also attend the event to meet top talent from the federal level. Agencies will have the opportunity to set up customizable virtual booths, promote open roles, and engage with candidates who are passionate about continuing their service in new ways.

Interested job seekers can see more information and register here.

Interested employers can see more information and register here.