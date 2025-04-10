55.5 F
Upcoming Virtual Career Expo Connecting Former Feds to State and Local Opportunities

By Erin Caine

The Partnership for Public Service is hosting a nationwide public service career expo for former federal employees. The event is free for all attendees and will be held virtually on the Radancy platform on Thursday, May 15 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. EDT.

The expo is open to any former federal employee looking to continue their public service at the state or local level. Attendees can connect directly with agency representatives in virtual booths, browse open roles, share their resumes, and participate in career development webinars. Opportunities are available for all experience levels—from early career professionals to former senior executives.

Employers from state and local agencies can also attend the event to meet top talent from the federal level. Agencies will have the opportunity to set up customizable virtual booths, promote open roles, and engage with candidates who are passionate about continuing their service in new ways.

Interested job seekers can see more information and register here.

Interested employers can see more information and register here.

Erin Caine is a recent graduate of the University of Mary Washington where she earned a B.A. in Communication and Digital Studies with a minor in Business Administration. She graduated summa cum laude with both University and Departmental Honors. Through her coursework in communication campaigns, news journalism, social media, and digital marketing, Erin has experience creating impactful content and campaigns designed to raise awareness for an organization. She brings strong skills in writing, interpersonal communication, web design, digital editing, and video production. She completed a major project with the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, a non-profit near her campus. During this project, she worked closely with the organization to understand its most urgent needs and used these insights to develop a brief, targeted social media campaign. She produced a campaign plan that included social media graphics, compelling copy, and an original promotional video that the organization could use to encourage youth volunteering. As a student, she worked at UMW’s University Center for three years and was a supervisor during her final year. She gained valuable experience coordinating event logistics, providing customer service, and distributing tasks amongst a team. She also brings significant leadership experience through her extensive involvement on campus.

