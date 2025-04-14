55.9 F
Upcoming Webinar to Highlight Opportunities for Small Manufacturers

By Erin Caine

In recognition of Financial Literacy Month, Dwight D. Deneal, Assistant Administrator of the Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP) at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), will host a virtual discussion with Kelly Loeffler, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), on Wednesday, April 16 from 1:00–2:30 PM EDT.

The event will spotlight the Made in America Manufacturing Initiative, a federal program designed to bolster small U.S.-based manufacturers. The initiative emphasizes cross-agency collaboration and aims to increase access to capital, expand public and private investments, and streamline regulatory processes for small manufacturers. Additionally, it provides support for global market expansion through export assistance and helps these businesses navigate the often-complex federal contracting landscape.

During the session, participants will also receive an overview of the SBA’s 7(a) Loan Program,  which provides financial assistance for small businesses looking to secure working capital, purchase equipment or real estate, refinance debt, or support business expansion. With loans of up to $5 million available, the 7(a) program is a vital tool for businesses aiming to grow and remain competitive.

Register for the webinar here.

