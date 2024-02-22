The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Office of the Chief Procurement Officer, will host a series of learning events titled “Unlocking Opportunities: How to Do Business with DHS” virtually via Adobe on Wednesday, February 28th, Thursday, April 18th, 1:00PM to 3:00PM and Wednesday, July 31st, 10:00AM to 12:00PM.

The purpose of the event is to provide Industry an overview of the key steps on “How to Do Business with DHS,” which includes tips on how to register your business in order to start doing business with the Government; understanding what DHS needs and buys; how to find upcoming opportunities and how to leverage DHS resources; understand how DHS buys; gain proposal information and tips; and glean insights on what to do after winning DHS work!

Please see attached marketing flyer and registration link to sign up for one of these informative educational webinars.

Note: You will have the opportunity to register for one of the three dates on the registration page.

Please follow this posting for additional updates regarding these webinars.

Click here to read more and sign up