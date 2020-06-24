Arson Terror: When Extremists Use Fire as a Weapon

JULY 29, 2020 | REGISTER HERE

LAW ENFORCEMENT ONLY – NO GMAIL, YAHOO, OR OTHER EMAILS ACCEPTED. OFFICIAL EMAILS ONLY.

Join HSToday for our next information sharing webinar for LAW ENFORCEMENT to discuss the impact of Extremists using fire as a weapon.

As wildfires rip through thousands of acres each summer, terror groups gleefully trumpet the news reports to their followers in hopes that lone actors will feel inspired to spark their own blazes.

Terror groups have also printed advice on how to pick good targets and how to take into account weather conditions favorable to fire and offered instructions on making incendiary devices.

This webinar explores the risk of arson terror from the fire professional perspective as well as analysis of what terror groups have been encouraging.

Speakers:

Robert Lewin, former Director of the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management and Fire Chief for CAL FIRE/San Luis Obispo County Fire

Bridget Johnson, Managing Editor, Homeland Security Today

