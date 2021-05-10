Briefing: First Responder Joint Intelligence Guide

Please join us on May 25th, 12 p.m. EST

JOIN US to learn how your agency can leverage the list of intelligence requirements to improve decision making and future planning.

Battalion Chief Derrick Phillips of the St. Louis Fire Department and an HSToday Mission awardee for his work developing the First Responder Joint Intelligence guide, will join us to brief on critical fire service intelligence processes at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels.

Vexed by the lack of information sharing within fire services, Chief Phillips pursued a thesis study that led to the development of a comprehensive list of intelligence requirements to ensure that fire departments receive timely, relevant and specific intelligence pertinent to effective strategic planning, operational coordination and tactical decision-making. This list is the most comprehensive of its kind developed solely for fire service agencies.

Speaker:

Battalion Chief Derrick Phillips: St. Louis Fire Department, author First Responder Joint Intelligence Guide

