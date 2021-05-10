LE ONLY – Armed Protesters: Challenges in an Evolving Environment

Please join us on May 20, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. EST

LAW ENFORCEMENT ONLY – NO GMAIL, YAHOO, OR OTHER EMAILS ACCEPTED. OFFICIAL EMAILS ONLY. If you have questions or must use an alternate email, please reach out to [email protected]

Forty-four states permit open carry of long guns while 31 allow open carry of handguns. Protesters have been carrying weapons for a multitude of professed reasons, from their membership in a militia or pro-gun rights group to self-defense concerns or a desire to defend – or intimidate – others in often highly charged or confrontational environments. This webinar will explore the evolving armed protest environment for the benefit of our law enforcement audience, examining armed protesters’ actions and challenges for police from a behavioral science perspective, then discussing infrastructure security as the country potentially faces another heated protest summer.

SPEAKERS:

Steven M. Crimando

Principal, Behavioral Science Applications

Joe Levy

Chairman, Venue Safety and Security Committee, International Association of Venue Managers

Bridget Johnson

Managing Editor, Homeland Security Today

