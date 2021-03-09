LE ONLY: Attacks on the Energy Sector: Manmade Deliberate Physical and Cyber Threats

April 14, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST

In 2013 multiple unknown gunmen opened fire on the Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s Metcalf Transmission Substation south of San Jose, Calif., causing more than $15 million in damage to 17 transformers. There is a history in the United States of militia targeting the power grid and components often regarded as soft targets, and the most recent plots, threats, and chatter about attacking power substations and similar critical infrastructure have come from ideologies ranging from neo-Nazi to Islamist terror groups. This webinar will explore potentially devastating physical and cyber threats to our power grid from nefarious actors that could include a lone insider threat, a complex terrorist plot, or nation-state activity.

Speakers:

Brian Harrell

Former Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Department of Homeland Security

Vice President and Chief Security Officer, AVANGRID

Michael Bowen

Acting Director of Security Operations, Electricity Information Sharing and Analysis Center (E-ISAC)

Bridget Johnson

Managing Editor, Homeland Security Today

