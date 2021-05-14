LE ONLY: Domestic Terrorism in North America: How Police Can Get Ahead

Please join us on June 17th, 2 p.m. EST

LAW ENFORCEMENT ONLY – NO GMAIL, YAHOO, OR OTHER EMAILS ACCEPTED. OFFICIAL EMAILS ONLY. If you have questions or must use an alternate email, please reach out to [email protected]

This session looks at the current state of domestic terrorism in America, an update of prosecutions emerging out the January 6th Capitol incident, and how U.S. agencies are shifting resources to counter this threat. Attendees will discuss how to build a basic police community engagement capability at the local level.

Speaker:

Mubin Shaikh is a former Islamic extremist who became an undercover counter-terrorism operative instrumental in exposing a plot to hold Canada’s Parliament hostage and behead the Prime Minister. He is the co-author of Undercover Jihadi: Inside the Toronto 18 — Al Qaeda Inspired, Homegrown Terrorism in the West. He is a professor of public safety at Seneca College.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)