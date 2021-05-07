LE ONLY: ISIS Terrorism Update

Please join us on May 18, 2 p.m. EST , to listen to speaker Mubin Shaikh, provide an overview of ISIS heyday from 2012, to its supposed defeat in 2018, to current ISIS related issues.

This session will look at the ISIS heyday from 2012, to its supposed defeat in 2018, to current ISIS related issues including foreign fighters detained overseas and the state of ISIS prosecutions in North America.

Speaker:

Mubin Shaikh is a former Islamic extremist who became an undercover counter-terrorism operative instrumental in exposing a plot to hold Canada’s Parliament hostage and behead the Prime Minister. He is the co-author of Undercover Jihadi: Inside the Toronto 18 — Al Qaeda Inspired, Homegrown Terrorism in the West. He is a professor of public safety at Seneca College.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ONLY – NO GMAIL, YAHOO, OR OTHER EMAILS ACCEPTED. OFFICIAL EMAILS ONLY. If you have questions or must use an alternate email, please reach out to [email protected]

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)