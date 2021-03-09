LE Only Webinar: Anti-Government Extremists: Who They Are and How to Combat the Growing Threat

LE ONLY: Anti-Government Extremist Movements: Who They Are and How to Combat the Growing Threat

March 17 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

FBI Director Chris Wray told the Senate this month that anti-government violent extremism including militia extremism and the sovereign citizen movement has experienced a “huge uptick” in the past year, with some of the movements represented in the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6. This webinar will delve into what Wray called a “broad bucket” of movements grounded in ideologies ranging from eco-fascism to conspiracy theories, and discuss how law enforcement can better recognize threats tied to anti-government extremism.

Speakers:

Alex Friedfeld, Investigative Researcher, Center on Extremism, Anti-Defamation League

Allison McDowell-Smith, Co-Founder and Deputy Director of the American Counterterrorism Targeting and Resilience Institute (ACTRI)

Bridget Johnson, Managing Editor, Homeland Security Today

