LEADERSHIP IN CRISIS WEBINAR: FOCUS ON FEDERAL, STATE AND LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT

Join Homeland Security Today to discuss leadership, the attributes of good leadership, and how law enforcement professionals can groom and evolve leaders that recognize the strengths of diversity and inclusion to safeguard both our officers and our citizens. Two of the nation’s most accomplished leaders join us to share their experiences, their “lessons learned” and their message for what we all must do to assure that everyone in America feels secure in their homeland.

Speakers:

MCPOCG Vince Patton

Patton served as the eighth Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard from May 1998 to October 2002. Former principal advisor to the Commandant of the Coast Guard, his directorates, and the Secretaries of Transportation and Defense. His numerous military awards include the Coast Guard Distinguished Service Medal, two Meritorious Service Medals, three Coast Guard Commendation Medals, three Coast Guard Achievement Medals, the Commandant’s Letter of Commendation Ribbon, eight Meritorious Team awards and nine Coast Guard Good Conduct awards. He also earned the Cutterman Insignia (sea duty recognition) and is one of a few Coast Guardsmen to have earned the coveted “Parachutist Wings” specialty badge during his assignment with Joint Task Force 160.

Lt. Colonel Thomas E Tuggle

Thomas Tuggle is a Major with the Mississippi Highway Patrol. He is the Assistant Director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer’s Training Academy, the largest law enforcement training facility in the State. His assignment includes enforcement (Troop E), MHP Honor Guard, MHP Recruiter, and Senior Instructor for Basic Law Enforcement Training. He served as the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s Executive Officer under two Commissioners.

JULY 21, 2020 | 2:00 PM EST

