Mapping Drone Operators for a National Disaster Response Network

Please join us on June 30th, 3 p.m. EST

Airborne International Response Team (AIRT) the official home of DRONERESPONDERS, has partnered with Esri, the global leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, to develop the first comprehensive geo-referenced global directory of remote pilots available for incident management and disaster response operations.

This is the world’s first comprehensive geo-referenced directory of public safety and emergency services drone program which is a major stepping stone as it will facilitate information sharing, training, and assistance around the globe.

Join us for this special webinar as we will hear from Chief Charles Werner, the Director of DRONERESPONDERS, Brandon Karr, the project manager who started the project in 2020 after identifying the need to map the locations of law enforcement, fire/EMS, industry, non-governmental organizations, federal programs that could provide mutual assistance to other jurisdictions, and Mix Cox, the Public Safety Director at Esri.

Speakers:

Brandon Karr, Project manager

Chief Charles Werner (Ret.) and Director, DRONERESPONDERS

Mike Cox, Public Safety Director, Esri

