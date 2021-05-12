Please join us on June 2nd, 2 p.m. EST

James Reston, Jr., is the author of 18 books including his provocative new title, The 19th Hijacker: A Novel of 9/11, in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The book was strongly encouraged by Lee Hamilton, co-chair of the 9/11 Commission, to whom it is dedicated.

The 19th Hijacker offers unique insights into 9/11 by sharing the untold side—of a terrorist with all his human, albeit horribly misguided, motivations. This is a book that took intuition, guts, and perseverance to write—and Reston has delivered a remarkable literary feat—20 years after the tragedy. The book informs us in new ways that will hopefully help to avert acts of terror in the days to come.

About the book, Governor Thomas Kean, Chairman of the 9/11 Commission wrote: “Through fiction we may gain insight into the conspirators and their methods which we cannot gain in any other way. By concentrating on the one human conspirator (human because he had a girlfriend), we can at least imagine how somebody from a good family could end up on that field in Shanksville.”

