COVID-19 Engagement Opportunities Webinars

Upcoming resource webinars and informational calls on the COVID-19 response.

HHS/ASPR COVID-19 Clinical Rounds

These interactive virtual learning sessions aim to create a peer-to-peer learning network where clinicians from the U.S. and abroad who have more experience treating patients with COVID-19 share their challenges and successes; a generous amount of time for participant Q & A is also provided. Register for Tuesday’s sessions below.

Tuesday, April 28, 12:00-1:00 PM ET

Critical Care: Lifesaving Treatment and Clinical Operations Click her for registration

This resource webinar is intended for consultant physicians involved in critical care practice, fellows, residents, pharmacists, nursing staff, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, respiratory therapists, & allied health staff.

More Upcoming Sessions

Thursdays, 12:00-1:00 PM ET – Topic Focus: Emergency Department: Patient Care and Clinical Operations

Monday, Monday 5, 12:00-1:00 pm ET– Topic Focus: Patient Care and Operations: EMS

If you miss a session find the recordings online on the University of New Mexico’s Project ECHO website. Click to join the HHS/ASPR COVID-19 Clinical Rounds email list.

ESF-14 Cross-Sector Business and Infrastructure Series on COVID-19

ESF-14 Conference Call Series on COVID-19

Tuesday, April 28, 3:00 pm ET Dial-in: 1-800-593-7177, Pin: 7963614

Join the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) for updates on ESF-14 activities in the COVID-19 response.

All Hazards Consortium (AHC) Webinars

COVID-19 Innovations for Response – Emergency Operations (State Perspectives)

Tuesday, April 28, 5:00 pm ET Click here for registration and connection information

The AHC and industry experts will explore very important lessons that have been gleaned from the early part of the pandemic and discuss initiatives and new emerging solutions to the address the challenges faced in emergency operations during COVID-19.

Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) Webinars

Digital Enablers for a More Resilient Supply Chain

Wednesday, Apr 29, 2:00 pm ET Click here for registration and connect information

Digitalization is revolutionizing many industries. One field of exceptional transformation is the supply chain. Across the globe, industries have changed rapidly due to multiple factors. But especially under this unprecedented crisis due to COVID-19, several lessons can be learned. The current disruptions show how relevant is the agility and resilience of the supply chains to be able to cope with all derived challenges. This webinar will analyze the digital enablers that facilitate the development of key supply chain resilient capabilities, such as visibility, agility, collaboration, or omnichannel. And will show the balance between digital technologies, supply chain processes, and organizations, and how these dimensions have to be intertwined according to the idiosyncrasies of each supply chain.

