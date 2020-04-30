These interactive virtual learning sessions aim to create a peer-to-peer learning network where clinicians from the U.S. and abroad who have more experience treating patients with COVID-19 share their challenges and successes; a generous amount of time for participant Q & A is also provided. Register for Thursday’s and Friday’s sessions below.
Long Term Care Facilities: Patient Care and Clinical Operations
Friday, May 1 | 12:00-1:00 PM ET | Click here for registration
This resource webinar is intended for consultant physicians involved in long term care facilities, nursing staff, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, respiratory therapists, & allied health staff.
- Mondays, 12.00 – 1.00 pm ET – Topic Focus : Patient Care and Operations: EMS
- Tuesdays, 12.00 – 1.00 pm ET – Topic Focus: Critical Care: Lifesaving Treatment and Clinical Operations
If you miss a session find the recordings online on the University of New Mexico’s Project ECHO website. Click to join the HHS/ASPR COVID-19 Clinical Rounds email list.
COVID-19 Enrollment Guidance for Long-term Care Facilities
Friday, May 1 | 1:30 pm ET | Webinar (Webinar ID: 1600846348 & Password: 322258)
CDC’s NHSN has built a customizable module for long term care facilities to track infections and prevention process measures in a systematic way. Join this webinar to learn about the enrollment process and guidance.
ESF-14 Cross-Sector Business and Infrastructure Series on COVID-19
ESF-14 Conference Call Series on COVID-19
Join the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) for updates on ESF-14 activities in the COVID-19 response.
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Calls
CMS Lessons from the Front Lines: COVID-19
Friday, May 1 | 12:30 pm ET | Click here for registration and connection information
Join CMS Lessons from the Front Lines to learn about CMS flexibilities, best practices during the COVID-19 pandemic, updates from the federal response, and to hear perspectives from care providers.
InfraGardNCR, DHS, and HHS Weekly Webinar Series- Securing the Health Sector
Protecting healthcare facilities from IEDs
Friday, May 1 | 1 pm ET | Click here for registration and connection information
In the second offering of this new series, InfraGardNCR, DHS and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are partnering to inform the private sector, state and local government first responders, and public healthcare professionals of physical security challenges facing healthcare, medical manufacturing, and research communities due to their criticality to the COVID-19 response. This week’s webinar focuses on domestic improvised explosive device (IED) incidents. Since 2017, U.S. healthcare facilities have experienced at least 247 IED incidents, ranging from bomb threats to suspicious packages. What’s the threat landscape? What are common vulnerabilities for healthcare stakeholders? And what are some best practices to prevent IED incidents? Join on Friday and find out.