Securing the Health Sector – Weekly Webinar Series Co-Hosted by HHS, InfraGardNCR, and DHS

Protecting Healthcare Facilities from IEDs

The COVID-19 pandemic highlights how critical it is to safeguard our Healthcare and Public Health (HPH) infrastructure. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is partnering with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and InfraGard National Capital Region (InfraGard NCR) on a webinar series to inform the private sector, state and local government first responders, and public healthcare professionals of potential increased threats to HPH facilities. The webinars will explore physical security challenges facing healthcare, medical manufacturing, and research communities due to their criticality to the COVID-19 response.

This week’s webinar focuses on domestic improvised explosive device (IED) incidents. Since 2017, U.S. healthcare facilities have experienced at least 247 IED incidents, ranging from bomb threats to suspicious packages. What’s the threat landscape? What are common vulnerabilities for healthcare stakeholders? And what are some best practices to prevent IED incidents?

Join the “Protecting Healthcare Facilities from IEDs” webinar on Friday, May 1, at 1 pm ET. This webinar will cover: The current IED threat landscape.

Free security planning, training, awareness, and information-sharing resources to help you prepare against IED threats.

Speakers

Doug DeLancey, chief of the Counter-IED Strategy at DHS’s Office of Bombing Prevention within DHS’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

About the Webinar Sponsors

HHS ASPR’s Critical Infrastructure Protection Division manages the public-private Critical Infrastructure Partnership Advisory Council for Healthcare and Public Health. DHS’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) protects the nation’s critical infrastructure from physical and cyber threats. This mission requires effective coordination and collaboration among a broad spectrum of government and private sector organizations. InfraGardNCR is the National Capital Region chapter of InfraGard, a nonprofit organization that partners with the FBI to protect and advise critical infrastructure owners and operators.

