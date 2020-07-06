Addiction and PTSD Treatment Center Warriors Heart Celebrates Bringing 1,000 Warriors Home

With a bold Mission to “Bring 1 Million Warriors Home”, Warriors Heart celebrates 1000 clients that have entered their healing programs since their grand opening four years ago. During this week, Warriors Heart will showcase many aspects of their addiction and PTSD treatment programs on their social media channels, including a Special Facebook Live Townhall this Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 6pm EST, with the 3 Founders, Josh Lannon, Lisa Lannon, and Tom Spooner.

CEO and Founder Josh Lannon shared, “This 1000 warriors’ milestone is a major achievement, and there are many more warriors who are still suffering that earned our help. We are committed to the long war. From 9/11 to a 911 call, Warriors Heart takes pride in caring for those who take care of us. As the first and only private and accredited treatment program in the United States for “warriors only,” our focus is to exclusively serve adult men and women veterans, active duty military, US law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics and first responders.”

Based on a 543-acre ranch outside San Antonio, Texas, Warriors Heart specializes in substance abuse treatment and co-occurring psychological disorders with acute attention to post-traumatic stress, unresolved grief/loss, and moral injury. The treatment courses provide the full continuum of care, from detox, inpatient (residential), day treatment, outpatient, sober living, and 1-on-1 counseling.

Former Special Forces and Warriors Heart Founder Tom Spooner is proud to have developed a peer-to-peer training program model with the team so veterans and first responders can relate with each other’s experiences. This training program approach structures participants’ recovery with daily activities. The first activity is breakfast or “chow,” followed by physical training (nature hike, yoga, and jiu jitsu), evidence-based group therapy and individual therapy, K9 program, fishing, a metal and wood shop, and more.

With gratitude, Warriors Heart Founder Lisa Lannon emphasized, “We couldn’t do this without the efforts of our amazing team and all the relationships we have with other organizations and individuals. To hear our Warriors say, “Thank you for giving me my life back, there is nothing like this out there for us,” tells us we are doing the right thing for the right reasons.”

And with Warriors Heart’s recent launch of the new W.A. (Warriors Anonymous) 12-step specialty program for “warriors only” on the frontline based on A.A. (Alcoholics Anonymous) that anyone can set up, the team is expanding their “Strength Through Healing” reach.

