March 11th, 2021 | 1:00pm-2:00pm on Zoom

Topic: Border Security and Enforcement

This webinar will provide an overview of border security and enforcement, the legal basis for our border policies, the agencies that are responsible for it, the organization of the immigration process, why it is so important, and some of the security challenges.

READ AHEAD:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. immigration & Customs Enforcement

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

Link: https://www.cbp.gov

Link: www.ice.gov

Article: https://www.hstoday.us/subject-matter-areas/airport-aviation-security/cbp-2021-2026-strategy-emphasizes-investments-in-tech-intel-workforce/

Article: https://www.hstoday.us/subject-matter-areas/customs-immigration/uscis-announces-a-revised-naturalization-civics-test/

Article: https://www.hstoday.us/subject-matter-areas/border-security/mayorkas-defends-critical-roles-of-cbp-and-ice-will-study-what-to-do-with-built-border-wall/

Article: https://www.hstoday.us/subject-matter-areas/customs-immigration/ice-publishes-monthly-report-on-enforcement-actions-due-to-287g-cooperative-agreements/

Article: https://www.hstoday.us/subject-matter-areas/customs-immigration/dhs-announces-ice-enforcement-actions-on-criminal-aliens-released-due-to-california-sanctuary-policies/

Student Roles:

Chief, US Border Patrol

Commissioner, U.S. Customs & Border Protection

Director, Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Director, Citizenship and Immigration Services

Speaker: Peter Edge, Former Acting Deputy Director at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Currently, Vice President of Corporate Security at SOS International

Peter Edge is the vice president of corporate security for SOS International LLC (SOSi). SOSi is the largest, private, family-owned and operated technology and services integrator in the aerospace, defense, and government services industry. Its global portfolio includes military logistics, intelligence analysis, software development, and cybersecurity.

Prior to SOSi, Mr. Edge retired as a member of the U.S. Government Senior Executive Service with over 30 years of federal and state law enforcement experience. He most recently served as acting Deputy Director of U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), where he was responsible for a $7 billion annual budget and more than 20,000 law enforcement and support personnel assigned to more than 400 domestic and international offices.

Mr. Edge is an experienced security professional with a demonstrated history of working in the international business and law enforcement communities. He is skilled in investigations, crisis management, criminal intelligence, intelligence analysis, government, and emergency management. He is also a strong collaborator and enjoys supporting business growth strategies.

