CDC Probes Rare Reports of Myocarditis in Young Vaccinated People

An advisory panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating a few reports of heart inflammation in young adults following their inoculation from two-dose mRNA vaccines.

Although the CDC says reports of myocarditis, or heart inflammation, have not exceeded expected rates, the condition can lead to rapid or abnormal heart rhythms and even sudden cardiac death.

The few reports of inflammation following vaccination have largely been reported in young adults and adolescents, with symptoms typically seen within four days of receiving the shot, the panel said.

