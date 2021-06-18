(NOAA)

Center for Climate and Security Partners With Jackson Hole for Forum on Climate Change and National Security

The Center for Climate and Security is partnering with the Jackson Hole Center for Global Affairs and Prime Movers Lab on the Jackson Hole Global Forum 2021: Climate Change and National Security. 

This virtual conference at 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. ET on June 24 will bring together U.S. and global military leaders, security professionals, business executives, entrepreneurs, investors, policy leaders and citizens to advance understanding and action that responds to the security implications of a changing climate.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) will kick off a day of panel discussions on a range of security, resilience, and energy topics, many of which feature experts from the Center for Climate and Security.

See the full agenda at the Jackson Hole Center for Global Affairs

