Climate is the Only Thing Russia and the U.S. Can Agree on Right Now

When Russia and the U.S. agree on something, you know it must be serious.

This week, the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry traveled quietly to Moscow to meet with his Russian counterpart, Ruslan Edelgeriev, his aim was not to talk about the usual thorny issues — cyber attacks and election meddling — but a bigger, more existential threat that will affect them both: climate change.

U.S.-Russia relations tumbled to a low point under the presidency of Donald Trump. Not much has really improved, yet Kerry’s trip to Moscow, so early on in the Biden presidency, is a notable sign the Cold War foes could get on the same page about this one thing, if little else.

Read the full story at CNN

