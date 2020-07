University of Washington and King County public health officials are still trying to contain a coronavirus outbreak on Greek Row as the number of cases continue growing.

Officials say this is outbreak is concerning because it just goes to show how quickly things can spiral.

As of Sunday, UW officials say at least 112 fraternity house residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with nine additional cases in those who were close contacts to those infected.

