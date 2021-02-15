February 18th, 2021 | 11:20am-12:20pm on Zoom

Topic: Cybersecurity

This webinar will provide an overview of cyber security, definitions of the cyber domain, who is responsible for its protection, how the Federal government organizes its protection, why it is so important, and some of the challenges of protecting it.

READ AHEAD:

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

Link: https://www.cisa.gov/about-cisa#:~:text=CISA%20builds%20the%20national%20capacity,assessment%20capabilities%20to%20safeguard%20the%20′

Link: https://www.cisa.gov/critical-infrastructure-sectors

Article: https://www.hstoday.us/subject-matter-areas/infrastructure-security/wray-details-fbi-strategy-to-impose-risk-and-consequences-on-cyber-adversaries/

Article: https://www.hstoday.us/subject-matter-areas/cybersecurity/ncijtf-releases-ransomware-factsheet/

Article: https://www.hstoday.us/subject-matter-areas/cybersecurity/world-economic-forum-a-new-approach-to-cybersecurity-needed-to-avert-a-cyber-pandemic/

STUDENT ROLES:

Director, CISA

Executive Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity

Director, National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force Director of the FBI Director, Cyber Division, Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch, FBI Director of the U.S. Secret Service

SPEAKER: Antonio Villafana, (Retired) Chief Information Officer – DHS Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction at U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Prior to this role, Mr. Villafana served as Deputy Executive Director, for the Enterprise Business Management Office (EBMO) within the DHS Office of the Chief Information Officer.

Mr. Villafana provided executive leadership support to the DHS CIO. He also served as Chief Enterprise Architect for the DHS Intelligence Enterprise at the Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A). Mr. Villafana’s IT Leadership and strategic thinking was instrumental in the establishment of the Southwest Border (SWB) Border Intelligence Fusion Section (BIFS). Before joining I&A, Antonio served at the Federal Emergency Management Agency as an IT Delivery Manager for a $1 billion Enterprise Application Development contract.

Mr. Villafana served 10 years with the U.S. Army as a Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical (NBC) specialist and participated in Operation Uphold Democracy (Haiti), Operation Restore Hope (Somalia), and Hurricane Andrew Relief. Antonio graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)