Defense Department Launches Coronavirus Response Webpage

The Department of Defense has created the Coronavirus Spotlight web page providing easy access to the latest information on DOD’s efforts to combat COVID-19. The Spotlight also provides important information separating facts from myths and how DOD supports the whole-of-government COVID-19 response.
Topics found on the spotlight include:
- DOD Guidance and Publications
- News Releases and Briefing Transcripts
- DOD Response Timeline — NEW!
- News stories from around the globe on DOD’s actions in the fight against COVID-19
- Videos and Photos
- Essential Links to Additional Resources
The spotlight is updated as events take place and it can be found at https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/.
Read more at the Defense Department