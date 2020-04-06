Members of the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team and the 111th Attack Wing join forces to support the PA National Guard Covid-19 response. Some recent missions include supporting Montgomery County Community Base Testing Site with medical staff and logistics support for the creation of the FEMA Medical Station which can house 250 non-acute patients located at the Glen Mills School. (Photo by Master Sgt. George Roach/Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard)

Defense Department Launches Coronavirus Response Webpage

The Department of Defense has created the Coronavirus Spotlight web page providing easy access to the latest information on DOD’s efforts to combat COVID-19.  The Spotlight also provides important information separating facts from myths and how DOD supports the whole-of-government COVID-19 response.

Topics found on the spotlight include:

  • DOD Guidance and Publications
  • News Releases and Briefing Transcripts
  • DOD Response Timeline  —  NEW!
  • News stories from around the globe on DOD’s actions in the fight against COVID-19
  • Videos and Photos
  • Essential Links to Additional Resources

The spotlight is updated as events take place and it can be found at https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/.

