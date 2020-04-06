Defense Department Launches Coronavirus Response Webpage

The Department of Defense has created the Coronavirus Spotlight web page providing easy access to the latest information on DOD’s efforts to combat COVID-19. The Spotlight also provides important information separating facts from myths and how DOD supports the whole-of-government COVID-19 response.

Topics found on the spotlight include:

DOD Guidance and Publications

News Releases and Briefing Transcripts

DOD Response Timeline — NEW!

News stories from around the globe on DOD’s actions in the fight against COVID-19

Videos and Photos

Essential Links to Additional Resources

The spotlight is updated as events take place and it can be found at https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/.

