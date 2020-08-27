Department of Defense Partnership Hires 175K Spouses

Hiring through the Military Spouse Employment Partnership rose by more than 22 percent, with 175,000 military spouses securing jobs through the program, the Department of Defense announced this week.

The Military Spouse Employment Partnership is an initiative of the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program, which provides personalized career coaching and support to military spouses at all levels of their professional lives, from considering early educational goals to thriving in managerial or entrepreneurial roles. MSEP connects spouses to job openings and employers worldwide.

“For all of the sacrifice MilSpouses commit, the right thing for us to do is to come along side and help them work in their career,” Second Lady Karen Pence said at the 2019 MSEP Induction Ceremony, in Crystal City, Va. “Employers who hire these MilSpouses benefit from their tremendous experience and skills.”

Since its inception in 2011, MSEP has grown to more than 440 partners across a variety of industries.

“Military spouses are well educated and highly qualified for a range of careers, but they also face obstacles to employment because of the mobile military life,” said Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper. “MSEP is an important piece of the well-rounded support system that connects spouses with fulfilling careers that enable them to contribute to the well-being of their families. This benefits our military as a whole.”

The DOD established the SECO program to provide education and career guidance to military spouses worldwide. SECO offers free, comprehensive resources and tools related to career exploration, education, training and licensing, employment readiness and career connections. This program also offers free career coaching services six days a week.

SECO continuously introduces new and innovative ways to connect military spouses with employers. Earlier this year, SECO launched the MSEP Job Search Navigator, a service that helps the program’s career coaches match job openings with military spouse candidates.

In 2019, the program started hosting virtual hiring fairs where military spouses seeking jobs connect directly with hundreds of MSEP partners with positions to fill. The next hiring fair is planned for fall 2020. Any military spouse can sign up to receive the registration announcement via the SECO eNewsletter.

Military spouses can learn about employment opportunities, resources, hiring events and more by calling Military OneSource at 800-342-9647 to speak with a SECO career coach.

Military OneSource is a DOD-funded program that is both a call center and a website providing comprehensive information, resources and assistance on every aspect of military life. Service members and the families of active duty, National Guard and reserve (regardless of activation status); Coast Guard members when activated for the Navy; defense expeditionary civilians; and survivors are eligible for Military OneSource services, which are available worldwide 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at no cost to the user.

Read more at the Defense Department

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)