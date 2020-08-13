Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks April 6, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

Dr. Fauci on U.S. Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘I’m Not Pleased with How Things Are Going’

White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said he is not pleased with the current state of the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States.

U.S. public health officials are beginning to see a “disturbing” uptick in the rate of coronavirus tests that come back positive in some regions of the nation, Fauci said during a National Geographic panel moderated by ABC News Correspondent Deborah Roberts, which aired on Thursday.  “Bottom line is, I’m not pleased with how things are going.”

“We certainly are not where I hope we would be, we are in the middle of very serious historic pandemic,” he added. 

Read more at CNBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Coronavirus

Go to Top
X
X