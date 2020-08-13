Dr. Fauci on U.S. Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘I’m Not Pleased with How Things Are Going’

White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said he is not pleased with the current state of the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States.

U.S. public health officials are beginning to see a “disturbing” uptick in the rate of coronavirus tests that come back positive in some regions of the nation, Fauci said during a National Geographic panel moderated by ABC News Correspondent Deborah Roberts, which aired on Thursday. “Bottom line is, I’m not pleased with how things are going.”

“We certainly are not where I hope we would be, we are in the middle of very serious historic pandemic,” he added.

Read more at CNBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)