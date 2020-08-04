‘Edible forests’ can fight land clearing and world hunger at the same time

- Agriculture is one of the main culprits of climate change, but with global food shortages, farming is a necessary way to provide nutrition to billions of people.
- Research on a small Himalayan village shows that farming can be done in a sustainable way, in the form of ‘edible forests’.
- An ‘edible forest’ is one in which people have planted trees and crops that can produce food in the forest, as well as harvesting what naturally grows.
Reducing emissions from deforestation and farming is an urgent global priority if we want to control climate change. However, like many climate change problems, the solution is complicated. Cutting down forests to plant edible crops feeds some of the world’s hungriest people.
