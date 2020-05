Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has told the BBC that it had, and would, remove any content likely to result in “immediate and imminent harm” to users.

“Even if something isn’t going to lead to imminent physical harm, we don’t want misinformation to be the content that is going viral,” he said.

It removed Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro’s claim that scientists had “proved” there was a coronavirus cure.

Read more at the BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)