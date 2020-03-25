First Case of COVID-19 Reported at the Pentagon

A U.S. Marine stationed at the Pentagon tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24.

The Marine is in isolation at his home and will undergo further assessment by health professionals. His last day in the Pentagon was March 13.

The Marine followed U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines and DoD directives by isolating himself when an immediate family member began to show symptoms. Once he became ill, he contacted his assigned medical facility.

His workspace has been cleaned by a Pentagon response team and a thorough contact investigation is underway to mitigate risk and preserve the health of the workforce at the Pentagon.

Read more at the Defense Department

