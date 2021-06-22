HSToday Launches Mental Health Resilience Page and Mental Armor Campaign

This week, June 22-26, begins the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) and the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) annual joint initiative, Safety Stand Down: Rebuild Rehab week. The campaign focuses on areas of health such as post-incident, physical and psychological health. Throughout the week, HSToday will be posting relevant articles and resources to first responders and their mental health. From exercise, to calming apps, to free community resources, to how to develop a mental health resilience plan for your community, this campaign has it all.

HSToday will focus on introducing you to our campaign this week and keep the conversation going on how to build mental armor all year. In support of the campaign, Homeland Security Today has also launched a new subject matter area page called “Mental Health Resilience.” HSToday will continue to inform first responders on the best practices and resources for their mental health. This page launches HSToday’s campaign on “Mental Armor.” The page will serve as a one-stop shop for all mental health resilience needs by focusing on resources, stories, webinars and other contributions to help our readers be mind and body strong.

