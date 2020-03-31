Impact of Beltway Stay-at-Home Orders on DoD Personnel

Recently, the governors of Virginia and Maryland and the mayor of the District of Columbia issued stay-at-home orders to the residents of their jurisdictions, excluding commutes for government work or travel for essential errands.  DOD personnel living in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. may travel to and from their homes to their places of duty. The attached memo from Paul Ney, DOD General Counsel, provides more details and references the official duties travel letter.

The D.C. order goes into effect April 1 at 12:01 a.m. The Virginia and Maryland orders went into effect March 30. We urge all personnel to read the orders carefully, to ensure you are in full compliance with the orders of our state and local civilian leaders.

Residents of Virginia can see the full order here: https://www.governor.virginia.gov/media/governorvirginiagov/executive-actions/EO-55-Temporary-Stay-at-Home-Order-Due-to-Novel-Coronavirus-(COVID-19).pdf.

Residents of Maryland can see the full order here: https://governor.maryland.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Gatherings-FOURTH-AMENDED-3.30.20.pdf.

Residents of D.C. can see the full order here: https://mayor.dc.gov/release/mayor-bowser-issues-stay-home-order.

