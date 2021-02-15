February 23rd, 2021 | 11:am-12:20pm on Zoom

Topic: Intelligence

This webinar will provide an overview of how the intelligence community reorganized after September 11th, who is responsible for its collection and integration with federal agencies, how why it is so important, and some of the challenges of information sharing.

READ AHEAD:

Office of the Director of National Intelligence

Link: https://www.dni.gov

The U.S. Intelligence Community is composed of the following 18 organizations:

Two independent agencies—the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA);

Nine Department of Defense elements—the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), the National Security Agency (NSA), the National Geospatial- Intelligence Agency (NGA), the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), and intelligence elements of the five DoD services; the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Space Force.

Seven elements of other departments and agencies—the Department of Energy’s Office of Intelligence and Counter-Intelligence; the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis and U.S. Coast Guard Intelligence; the Department of Justice’s Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Office of National Security Intelligence; the Department of State’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research; and the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis Link: https://www.dni.gov/index.php/what-we-do/members-of-the-ic

STUDENT ROLES:

Director of National Intelligence

Article: https://www.hstoday.us/people-on-the-move/senate-confirms-avril-haines-as-first-woman-to-serve-as-director-of-national-intelligence/

Under Secretary for Intelligence & Analysis, DHS

Director, Intelligence, Transportation Security Administration

Assistant Commissioner, Office of Intelligence, U.S. Customs & Border Protection

Director of intelligence, Immigration & Customs Enforcement

SPEAKER: Francis X. Taylor, former Under Secretary for Intelligence & Analysis, DHS

Francis X. Taylor became the Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis, Department of Homeland Security, on April 14, 2014. He was charged with providing the Secretary, DHS senior leadership, the DHS components, and state, local, tribal and private sector partners with the homeland security intelligence and information they need to keep the country safe, secure and resilient. I&A is a member of, and the Department’s liaison to, the National Intelligence Community.

Immediately prior to this assignment, Mr. Taylor was Vice President and Chief Security Officer for the General Electric Company in Fairfield, Conn. At GE, he was responsible for managing the security operations and crisis management processes designed to ensure the security of GE employees and operations globally.

Before GE, Mr. Taylor had a distinguished 35-year career in government service, where he held several senior positions managing investigations, security and counterterrorism issues.

Most recently, he served as the Assistant Secretary of State for Diplomatic Security and Director of the Office of Foreign Missions, with the rank of Ambassador. He was responsible for the global security of all U.S. diplomatic personnel and facilities. Ambassador Taylor also served as the U.S. Ambassador at Large and Coordinator for Counterterrorism for the Department of State from July 2001 to November 2002. In this role, he was responsible for implementing U.S. counterterrorism policy overseas and coordinating the U.S. government response to international terrorist activities.

During his 31 years of military service, Ambassador Taylor served with distinction in numerous command and staff positions, rising to the rank of Brigadier General in September 1996. In his final active duty assignment, Brigadier General Taylor was the Commander, Air Force Office of Special Investigations, and was responsible for providing Air Force leaders with comprehensive criminal, fraud, counterintelligence and security investigation and operations to protect global Air Force operations.

Mr. Taylor has received numerous awards and decorations, including the U.S. Distinguished Service Medal, the National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, the Defense Superior Service Medal and the U.S. Department of State Honor Award.

Mr. Taylor holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Government and International Studies from the University of Notre Dame. He is a Distinguished Graduate of the Notre Dame Air Force ROTC program.

