March 11th, 2021 | 9:00am-10:00am on Zoom

Topic: Law Enforcement & Public Safety, Human Trafficking

This webinar will provide an overview of public safety generally and human trafficking specifically, what falls under “public safety”, who is responsible for it, how it is organized, why it is so important, and some of the challenges facing it.

READ AHEAD:

Department of Justice

Link: https://www.justice.gov/humantrafficking

Department of Homeland Security – Blue Campaign

Link: https://www.dhs.gov/blue-campaign/about-blue-campaign

STUDENT ROLES:

US Attorney General

Director, Blue Campaign, DHS

Director, Homeland Security Investigations, Immigration & Customs Enforcement

Article: https://www.hstoday.us/people-on-the-move/white-house-announces-acting-agency-heads/

Job Description:

Link: https://www.justice.gov/jmd/organization-mission-and-functions-manual-attorney-general

Link: https://www.justice.gov/jmd/staff-profile/deputy-assistant-attorney-general-human-resourceschief-human-capital-officer

Link: https://www.dhs.gov/news/2020/10/20/dhs-launches-new-center-countering-human-trafficking

Link: https://www.dhs.gov/blue-campaign/what-human-trafficking

Speaker: Sophia Edwards, Former Chief of Staff to the Director of the United States Marshals Service (USMS)

Ms. Edwards brings twenty plus years of providing effective management strategies and scalable solutions through collaboration with C-suite leadership levels across multiple private companies and federal agencies to include the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Immigration Customs Enforcement, Department of Justice, Office of the Federal Detention Trustee, United States Marshals Service, Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the Peace Corps.

Now founder and Chief Executive Officer of SharpEDG, LLC (EDG), woman owned small business, specializing in the areas of Strategy and Change Management, Enterprise Strategic Alignment, Program Management Support, Information Technology Service Delivery, and Training. The EDG provides private and public sector clients with a full spectrum of stakeholder engagement resulting in improved performance at all levels.

