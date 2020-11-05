New Jersey National Guard Airmen provide traffic control at a COVID-19 Community-Based Testing Site at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, N.J., March 23, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk)

Texas Guard Member Is Ninth Service Member to Die from the Coronavirus

A member of the Texas Air National Guard is the ninth service member to have died from the coronavirus as the military nears 59,000 cases of the disease, according to a spokesman with the National Guard Bureau.

The service member is the third Guard member to have died from the virus this year. No other information about the individual  such as the person’s name or rank  was provided Wednesday by the Pentagon or the National Guard. The death was first reported only as an increase in the Pentagon’s coronavirus case chart, which was updated Wednesday.

The last service member to die from the virus was Sgt. 1st Class Mike A. Markins, 48, an Army reservist from Vine Grove, Ky., on Sept. 24.

