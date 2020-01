Thailand rescued a record 1,807 victims of human trafficking last year, according to data that campaigners on Monday said raised concerns about the nation’s ability to support survivors.

The number of victims soared from 622 in 2018, while the previous high was 982 in 2015, the government data showed.

About 60% of those rescued last year were women and most were labour trafficked.

