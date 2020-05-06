The FBI Cleveland Citizens Academy Alumni Association Supports COVID-19 Essential Workers

Flag dedications, sponsorships, and donations will help create a brilliant display of American flags at Edgewater Park in Cleveland, Ohio over Flag Day Weekend, June 12th – 14th, 2020. Honorees may include American military personnel and veterans, law enforcement officers, firefighters, first responders, healthcare providers, mentors, teachers, and many other everyday heroes.

In case Ohio’s Stay-at-Home Order is still in effect, honorees are also recognized year-round in the Virtual Flag Dedication where they are acknowledged on the interactive Honoree Map. The flags will also be live-streamed on the FBICLECAAA’s Facebook page, providing a terrific opportunity to observe and enjoy the patriotic display from anywhere in the world.

50% of all proceeds will be split equally between MedWish and Medworks, two nonprofit organizations who are supporting heroes on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic by providing essential medical supplies, protective gear, food, and healthcare services.

The remaining 50% of proceeds will help the FBICLECAAA cover our costs for this event, along with supporting our mission of creating safer communities in Northeast Ohio. We believe this can be accomplished by improving understanding and encouraging appreciation of law enforcement among the citizenry and community leaders, with particular emphasis on the FBI.