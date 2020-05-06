The FBI Cleveland Citizens Academy Alumni Association Supports COVID-19 Essential Workers

The FBI Cleveland Citizens Academy Alumni Association (FBICLECAAA) is inviting the public to pay tribute to heroes, mentors, and loved ones by dedicating an American Flag in their honor. Fifty percent of proceeds will benefit Medworks and MedWish, two nonprofits helping to support on the front line of the COVID-19 Pandemic by providing essential medical supplies, protective gear, food, and healthcare services.
Flag dedications, sponsorships, and donations will help create a brilliant display of American flags at Edgewater Park in Cleveland, Ohio over Flag Day Weekend, June 12th – 14th, 2020. Honorees may include American military personnel and veterans, law enforcement officers, firefighters, first responders, healthcare providers, mentors, teachers, and many other everyday heroes.
In case Ohio’s Stay-at-Home Order is still in effect, honorees are also recognized year-round in the Virtual Flag Dedication where they are acknowledged on the interactive Honoree Map. The flags will also be live-streamed on the FBICLECAAA’s Facebook page, providing a terrific opportunity to observe and enjoy the patriotic display from anywhere in the world.
50% of all proceeds will be split equally between MedWish and Medworks, two nonprofit organizations who are supporting heroes on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic by providing essential medical supplies, protective gear, food, and healthcare services.
The remaining 50% of proceeds will help the FBICLECAAA cover our costs for this event, along with supporting our mission of creating safer communities in Northeast Ohio. We believe this can be accomplished by improving understanding and encouraging appreciation of law enforcement among the citizenry and community leaders, with particular emphasis on the FBI.
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.