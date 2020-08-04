The Great Reset: Climate Change in the Time of Coronavirus

The COVID-19 pandemic is, according to the World Economic Forum, is calling for a “great reset”, where the world acts as in unity to revitalize aspects of today’s society and economy. With the introduction and adoption of teleworking, remote work is gaining traction. By continuing to work at home, many eliminate daily habits that stop them from continuing or starting more sustainable habits. The lack of carbon emissions from not having to drive to work every day, not having office buildings running electricity and heat, little to no traffic on the highways. This pandemic will truly prove to be a reset for the global society and economy.

Across the globe, this reset is coming after many stimulus packages, many that prioritize sustainable recovery for businesses. The European Commission, France, Canada, and the UK have all made and effort to steer businesses towards a more environmentally friendly future. However, the critical role in pivoting the economic recovery towards a more sustainable future lies in the hands of the business stakeholders and investors. Many businesses during the pandemic have committed resources to help fight COVID-19. This reset will start turning the economy towards a more cooperative and green future.The pandemic has brought a spotlight on how businesses pursue more environmentally friendly habits. Whether it is less plastic waste, using recycled materials, switching to predominantly teleworking, or the many other ways that businesses can be sustainable, COVID-19 has been the catalyst for a surge in environmental advocacy. The Sustainability Trends Report 2020 details how the pandemic has boosted awareness for the urgent need to shift to sustainability.

However, as the shift to sustainability is urged on by the Coronavirus pandemic, the issue of science suppression becomes more prevalent. As a security crisis, and as a crisis of conscience. Climate change, and the campaigns that support it, are frequently dismissed and contradicted. Some say that climate change is a hoax. The lack of attention to scientific facts causes some to disagree with a global economic shift towards sustainability.

The White House has been a perpetrator of scientific suppression specifically in regard to climate change. A year ago, the White House attempted to block the testimony of Dr. Rod Schoonover – a senior analyst and senior scientist in the Bureau of Intelligence And Research at the Department of State, and the former Director of Environment and Natural Resources at the National Intelligence Council. The White House found the testimony, which catalogued the state of climate change science, did not conform to President Trump’s policies and opinions on climate change. In response, Dr. Schoonover told the Washington Post:

“This is an intentional failure of the White House to perform a core duty: inform the American public of the threats we face. It’s dangerous and unacceptable. Any attempt to suppress information on the security risks of climate change threatens to leave the American public vulnerable and unsafe.”

More recently, in the midst of a pandemic, the White House blocked CDC Director Robert Redfiled from speaking on how to re-open school safely. The similarity between COVID-19 information and Climate Change information the same kind of science suppression becomes a security threat when the American public is not being given factual and scientific information on events and dangers that will personally affect them.

The turn towards a more sustainable future, driven by the effects of COVID-19, is giving our planet the chance to reset. A chance to re-evaluate how things have always been done. A chance to work together to fix and troubleshoot problems, giving our kids a better future. However, with the suspicion, misinformation, and suppression seen around the topics of COVID-19 and climate change, a reset could easily be halted.

