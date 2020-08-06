Tim Tebow’s 33rd Birthday Fundraiser | Join the Fight Against Human Trafficking

Donate to help the fight against human trafficking here.

At the core of the foundation is the idea that every human being on this earth is an image bearer of God— each of us created with inherent worth and immense purpose. That is why I am both humbled and excited to announce today, on World Day Against Trafficking People, our foundation is sharing for the first time publicly about our deepening commitment to the worldwide fight against Human Trafficking. For many years, this has been a mission about which I have been extremely passionate, and as a team, we believe the time has come to fight even harder in the war against the bondage and slavery of God’s precious children.

While some have known that TTF has been in this fight over the years, many are hearing about our efforts in Anti-Human Trafficking for the very first time. Much of that is intentional as our work is carried out in some of the darkest pockets of the world where the release of sensitive information would potentially jeopardize our operations as well as the very people are fighting to rescue from bondage and slavery. However, this problem is also right in our backyards. The United States is the largest consumer of this horrific industry.

I invite you to learn more about how TTF is pressing even harder in the fight and how you can also be a part of this dire rescue mission: https://www.timtebowfoundation.org/anti-human-trafficking

In addition, as some of you may know, I am turning 33 here pretty soon…getting way too old. A couple of years ago, we started something fun. In honor of my birthday, I decided to ask for help in bringing life-changing surgeries to children in the Philippines. Your support of my birthdays in previous years has been overwhelmingly humbling. This year, on my 33rd birthday, nothing would mean more to me than for you to consider joining us in the fight against Human Trafficking. We have a big mission ahead of us and some might even say that the problem is too big. Too difficult. Too overwhelming. But it is our team’s prayer and belief that with your support over the next few weeks, we can come together to truly bring Faith, Hope & Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need.

The goal this year is big. I have set a target to raise $500,000 which will be immediately deployed in the war on Anti-Human Trafficking. I know through God’s blessings and your support, we can reach or even surpass our goal! When the TTF family rallies together around the burdens the Lord sets on our hearts, the impossible becomes possible!

I am so grateful for your generosity, prayers, and support. And each year I look forward to seeing the messages, comments, notes, and love. But even more than your kind words, I love knowing that when together we are changing lives, there is an eternal celebration taking place. Lastly, over the next few weeks leading up to my birthday on August 14, the team and I will be sharing stories and updates through email and across social media. So stay tuned!

Thank You and God Bless You,

Tim Tebow