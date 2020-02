President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday to combat human trafficking and online child exploitation in the administration’s latest effort to curb the practices.

The order creates a new position within the domestic policy council that will be “solely devoted to combat human trafficking.”

The position has not yet been filled but an administration official told reporters prior to the event that there is “no doubt that we will pick someone very good for the position.”

Read more at CNN

