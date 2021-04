Radical new climate change commitments will set the U.K. on course to cut carbon emissions by 78% by 2035, Boris Johnson will announce this week.

Hitting the targets would require more electric cars, low-carbon heating, renewable electricity and, for many, cutting down on meat and dairy.

For the first time, climate law will be extended to cover international aviation and shipping.

Read the full story at the BBC

