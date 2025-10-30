spot_img
Thursday, October 30, 2025
FBI and HSI Launch Multi-Agency Homeland Security Task Force in Alaska

Nationwide initiative targets criminal organizations

FBI Anchorage Field Office
FBI Anchorage Field Office. (Photo: FBI)

The FBI Anchorage Field Office is participating in the first-of-its-kind Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF), which coordinates law enforcement efforts nationwide to crush violent crime. The FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) – the investigative arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security – are leading efforts to target sophisticated cartels, foreign terrorist organizations, and transnational gangs whose list of crimes include homicide, kidnapping, human trafficking, extortion, and smuggling drugs across our borders.

Nationwide, the HSTFs rally dozens of federal agencies as well as state and local partners across all 50 states and U.S. territories. The FBI Anchorage Field Office and HSI Seattle’s office in Anchorage are co-leading “HSTF Alaska,” in partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Anchorage District Office, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) Anchorage Domicile, and other federal, state, and local agencies supporting the task force.

“The FBI, HSI, and our partners in Alaska are using a whole of government approach to protect Alaskans from transnational criminal organizations and the scourge of violent crime and deadly drugs they bring to our communities,” said Special Agent in Charge Rebecca Day of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “While the FBI has long prioritized combatting transnational organized crime, the threats we face today are more complex, violent, and interconnected than ever. By combining the full strength of the investigative and intelligence forces of the U.S. government, HSTF Alaska joins the nationwide HSTF network in working towards the disruption and full dismantlement of these criminal organizations.”

“The Homeland Security Task Force in Alaska, co-led with the FBI, unites federal law enforcement, intelligence, financial and other efforts in the largest campaign against transnational organized crime in U.S. history,” said HSI Seattle Acting Special Agent in Charge April Miller. “Under the President’s direction, this single unified task force serves as a strong arm in the fight against violent crimes often tied to these criminal organizations. HSI Seattle’s long-standing commitment to serve and protect Alaskan neighborhoods are now streamlined, ensuring a safer future for all.”

“The Homeland Security Task Force in Alaska is a mechanism to attack the criminal organizations that callously pump poisons into our communities and fuel violent crime,” said U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska. “The prosecution team will charge the most severe crimes and seek the stiffest penalties associated with such criminal conduct. It is a tremendous opportunity made possible by an unparalleled energy and commitment of our law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of our streets.”

The original announcement can be found here.

